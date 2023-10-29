Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Albanian Ambassador To Country

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Sunday the Ambassador of Albania to the country Saimir Bala on the occasion of the end of his tenure. (end) aa

