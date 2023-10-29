Pro-Palestinian protests fill Brooklyn streets amid current Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) Over the weekend, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators descended upon the streets of Brooklyn, the largest borough of New York, to express their outrage over Israel's intensive bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip. Brooklyn, a diverse area with a population ranging from 1.6 to 2 million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Muslims, has witnessed a surge in protests, rallies, and vigils in support of Palestinians and Israel. This widespread activism has drawn not only members of the Muslim community but also left-wing American Jewish activists who oppose Israel's military actions against Hamas in Gaza.



In a recent development, law enforcement arrested hundreds of individuals on Friday when they dispersed a large demonstration primarily composed of Jewish New Yorkers. The protesters had occupied the main hall of Manhattan's Grand Central station to denounce Israel's airstrikes on Gaza.



Among the demonstrators, 21-year-old Abdullah Akl stated, "We're mobilizing all across New York City, flooding Brooklyn, to call for the liberation of each and every single Palestinian."



Nerdeen Kiswani, one of the protest organizers, directed criticism at American "politicians" for their unwavering support for Israel. She highlighted the opposition of New Yorkers to this stance and singled out New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul for pledging unconditional support to Israel. Kiswani argued that this unwavering support translates into backing "the killing of our people."



Mayor Adams, who presides over a city with nearly nine million residents and boasts the world's largest Jewish community after Israel, has consistently affirmed that Israel's struggle is intertwined with New York's interests.



Media reports and estimates by AFPTV indicated that the demonstration in Brooklyn attracted thousands of participants who displayed banners proclaiming "Free Palestine" and "By any means necessary."



The ongoing conflict in Gaza was triggered by an incursion by Hamas militants across the border on October 7, which resulted in the death of 1,400 people, primarily civilians, and the seizure of 230 hostages, according to Israeli officials. Subsequently, Israel launched a sustained bombing campaign, leading to the deaths of over 8,000 individuals, with approximately half of them being children, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza. The situation remains highly charged and continues to generate considerable debate and activism, not only in New York but worldwide.

