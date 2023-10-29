Incident in southern India results in 1 fatality, 2 critical condition

(MENAFN) In a tragic turn of events, an incident in southern India, specifically in Kalamassery, Kerala, has resulted in one fatality and left two individuals in critical condition, as confirmed by the state's minister. Reports suggest that a "blast" occurred at a Jehovah's Witnesses hall, although the precise cause remains shrouded in mystery.



The incident transpired near the port city of Kochi in Kerala, and authorities are working diligently to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to this calamity. Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of Kerala, addressed the press and confirmed the casualties, stating, "One person has been killed, and two other people are critical, others are in the hospital." He also indicated that further details are still being gathered to shed light on the incident.



The Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency provided additional insight into the incident, reporting the occurrence of at least three "blasts" at a convention center in Kalamassery. These blasts took place during a morning prayer meeting, and while the agency conveyed this information, it did not offer any specifics regarding the root cause of these explosions.



According to local assistant police commissioner P.V. Baby, the repercussions of this incident were devastating. He revealed that one woman had tragically lost her life, while five other individuals sustained severe burns due to the ensuing flames. This incident unfolded within the context of a three-day prayer meeting that drew the participation of approximately 2,500 people.



The incident has undoubtedly left a community in shock and grief, and it has prompted both local authorities and investigators to diligently pursue answers as they seek to unravel the circumstances surrounding this tragic occurrence. As further information becomes available, it is hoped that a clearer understanding of the incident will emerge, shedding light on the factors that led to this unfortunate loss of life and injuries.

