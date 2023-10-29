Matthew Perry, known for "Friends" role, passes away at age of 54

(MENAFN) Matthew Perry, the actor widely recognized for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the iconic sitcom "Friends," has tragically passed away at the age of 54. Law enforcement sources have disclosed that Perry was found deceased in a hot tub at a residence in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Preliminary indications point to drowning as the cause of death. Emergency personnel initially responded to a call reporting cardiac arrest at the residence. However, no drugs were discovered on the scene, and there are no suspicions of foul play, as reported by TMZ.



Authorities arrived at Perry's house around 4 p.m., responding to the distressing situation, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. While the source did not provide a precise cause of death, it is indicated that the Los Angeles Police Department's robbery-homicide detectives are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Perry's passing.



Matthew Perry was born on August 19, 1969, in Williamstown, Massachusetts, to parents Suzanne Marie and John Bennett Perry. He spent a significant part of his childhood in Canada before relocating to Los Angeles. Perry's most iconic role was as Chandler Bing on the immensely popular television series "Friends," in which he starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. The show enjoyed a remarkable 10-season run from 1994 to 2004.



In addition to his television success, Perry ventured into leading roles in various films, including "Fools Rush In," "17 Again," "The Whole Nine Yards," "Three to Tango," "Almost Heroes," "The Kid," and "Getting In." After the conclusion of "Friends," he continued to grace the small screen with roles in television shows such as "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," "Mr. Sunshine," "Go On," and "The Odd Couple." Matthew Perry's unexpected passing has left fans and the entertainment world mourning the loss of a beloved actor known for his wit and charm.

