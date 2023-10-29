Doha Data Forum Begins Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and in a national, regional and international partnership, the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) is organising the first Doha Data Forum on October 29 to 30, 2023 at the Pullman Doha Hotel – West Bay.

The forum is to be attended by representatives of ministries and government agencies, universities, research centers, UN organizations and Arab and Islamic organisations.

President of the Planning and Statistics Authority, H E Dr. Saleh bin Mohammed Al Nabit will open the Doha Data Forum today, with a speech in which he will emphasise the critical role of data in our daily lives, its use in formulating evidence-based policies, and the partnerships that PSA establishes with various ministries, government agencies and the private sector to ensure the flow of high-quality data.

He will also underscore the cooperation with UN organisations in the field of capacity building, working to modernize the national statistical system, and adoption of the recommendations of the United Nations Statistical Commission (UNSC). Moreover, he will highlight the Doha Declaration that will be approved by the participants with its future aspirations, such as considering the Doha Data Forum as a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange and cooperation between stakeholders in data ecosystems.

Dr. Dominik Rosekraut, President of the International Association for Official Statistics (IAOS), will also deliver a speech in which he will refer to the digital transformation stage, artificial intelligence and machine sciences and their importance and uses in official statistics. Stefan Schweinfest, Director of the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD), will address the participants in the Forum with a pre-recorded speech praising the efforts of PSA in organising this important forum and its achievements in the modernisation of the national official statistics system. It should be noted that PSA will organise a number of events and meetings on the sidelines of the forum.

The forum will be attended by a group of elite experts in official statistics, data science and information technology from Qatar, and from specialised UN organizations such UNSD, UNICEF, UNESCO, ILo, UNDP, WHO, UNFPA, ESCWA, along with UK Office for National Statistics. Furthermore, the forum will see the participation of a number of universities such as Qatar University, Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), Northwestern University in Qatar (NU-Q) and Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University, as well as the International Association for Official Statistics (IAOS).