Ukrainian Startups To Offer Innovative Opportunities To Attract Qatari Investments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar and Ukraine have huge potential for innovation. Qatar-Ukraine Business Forum (QUBF) is focused on promoting Ukrainian startups to attract Qatari investments as well as plans to conduct a special event in the framework of Web Summit Qatar 2024 said, Dr. Olga Revina, Founder and Chairperson of the Qatar-Ukraine Business Forum.

QUBF team is intending to host an exclusive side event to foster connections between Ukrainian startups and Qatari investors.“We firmly believe in the immense collaborative potential that exists between Qatar and Ukraine, two nations marked by their innovation,” Dr. Olga Revina told The Peninsula.

QUBF also supports establishing a mutually beneficial collaboration between Qatari and Ukrainian educational and scientific institutions. The Business Council maintains working relations with many Ukrainian industrial Associations, such as Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce, the Ukrainian Grain Association, IT Ukraine Association, Ukrainian Association of Fintech and Innovation companies, Ukrainian Startup Fund, and many others.

Ukraine is known in regard to digitalisation. It is committed to 100 percent online government services by 2024 and established Diia as a digital space for entrepreneurs with legal and fiscal advantages. The sector managed to report a growth of 2.2 percent in 2022, with companies often locating to safer locations within Ukraine and Europe whilst retaining their staff.

“Ukraine's IT industry is among the country's fastest growing industries. It is also diverse – from cutting edge work in AI, cyber security, and nanotechnologies, to highly commercial ventures in blockchain, FinTech, big data management, gaming, agritech, and e-commerce. Ukraine is on its way to becoming the world's major tech powerhouse which makes investors increasingly aware of Ukraine as a location for future investments in the IT sector,” Dr. Revina said.

The official explained the role of QUBF as a partner and key speaker of prominent events in Qatar and Ukraine. Willing to contribute in transferring knowledge and expertise,“we manage our activities under four brand programmes, such as Partnership For Prosperity, Organization and People Excellence, Green Economy For Sustainability, and Women In Green Energy. Each program has a particular action plan and clear objectives that we realize in partnership with different local organizations and private entities.”

She added a lot of activities and projects have been realised under the umbrella of our brand programmes.

Just to mention a few, QUBF Founders were guest-lecturers for HEC Paris Energy Major, University of Doha for Science and Technology, Ulster City University College, and the key speakers of Doha Trade Summit, and other events.

Step by step, we put our efforts into building a stronger bridge for 'business traffic' to increase the speed of Qatar-Ukraine partnership.

At the recent Doha Women Forum 2023, the new QUBF initiative Women's Leadership Excellence programme was presented.

The Women Leadership program is aimed to guide female participants to become more capable leaders to deliver greater value within the regional and global context.

The programme strongly aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 and Qatar's Strategy for the economic and social empowerment of its female citizens, Dr. Revina noted.