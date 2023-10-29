10Th Annual Meeting Of Representatives Of Chemical Industry Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 10th Annual Meeting of Representatives of the Chemical Industry and National Authorities of States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention concluded. It was organized by the National Committee for the Prohibition of Weapons (NCPW), in cooperation with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). In this context, Vice Chairman of the National Committee for the Prohibition of Weapons (NCPW) Lieutenant Colonel (Air) Saad Abdul Hadi Al Marri expressed his thanks and appreciation to the OPCW, and all the speakers and participants in this annual meeting.

In his closing remarks, he stressed the importance of the meeting, the discussions that took place during it, and the results it concluded, within the framework of emphasizing the importance of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Chairman of the National Committee for the Prohibition of Weapons (NCPW) Brigadier General Dr. Abdulaziz Salmeen Al Jabri distributed commemorative shields to representatives of the participating delegations.

The activities of the10th Annual Meeting of Representatives of the Chemical Industry, which lasted for three days, witnessed the convening of working groups to review the experiences of the participating countries. Representatives of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom also presented the results of practical experiences of cooperation between national bodies and representatives of the chemical industries.