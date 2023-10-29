Davis Cup: Qatar Beat Mongolia To Advance

The members of the Qatar team celebrate after their 3-0 win over Mongolia in the Group V Asia/Oceania promotional play-off final at Bahrain Tennis Federation's Polytchnic University courts in Isa Town, yesterday. Qatar's Mashari Naif beat Munkhbaatar Badrakh 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 while Mubarak Shanan beat Oyunbat Baatar 6-2, 6-2 in the singles. In doubles, Mousa Shanan Zayed and Rashed Naif of Qatar beat Mongolia's Sonompuntsag Enkhjargal and Undrakh Purevdorj 6-1, 6-3. Qatar have now earned promotion to Asia/Oceania Group IV.

