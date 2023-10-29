Japan Book Olympic Ticket With Title Win In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Japan qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with an impressive 32-29 win over Bahrain in the final of the Asian Qualifying tournament at Al Duhail Indoor Sports Hall, yesterday. Hosts Qatar, meanwhile, went down 32-38 to South Korea in the third place play-off. The victory secured Japan their first direct qualification to Olympics since the 1988 Seoul Games. Bahrain will have another shot at qualifying for the Games as they will now play at the 2024 IHF Men's Olympic Qualification Tournament.