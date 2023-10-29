Lulu Hypermarket Launches 'Festival Of Spain' Promotion At All Outlets

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Hypermarket, the leading retail chain in the region, has announced its 'Festival of Spain' promotion, set to run until November 1, 2023, across all its branches in Qatar.

The week-long celebration commenced on October 26, 2023, with a grand inauguration at the Lulu outlet at The Pearl Qatar. The event was attended by Ambassador of Span to Qatar H E Javier Carbajosa Sanchez.

The ceremony drew various dignitaries, including members of the Spanish Business Council, officials from the Chamber of Commerce of Spain in Qatar, and numerous other distinguished guests.



One of the main highlights of the 'Festival of Spain' was the offers on a wide range of Spanish-branded products, making it a shopping extravaganza for all enthusiasts of Spanish culture and cuisine.

The event was marked by attractive displays and cutouts showcasing traditional Spanish monuments, along with creative displays of Spanish products. The ambiance was adorned with Spanish-themed decor, enhancing the festive atmosphere, and providing a truly immersive experience.

In addition to these attractions, the 'Festival of Spain' featured a range of delectable Spanish street food stalls and free food sampling booths, allowing visitors to savour various Spanish dishes.

The promotion showcased a diverse selection of products from renowned Spanish brands, including exclusive items that were specially imported to grace the aisles of Lulu Hypermarket for this special event. Special emphasis was given to fresh food, cheeses, bread, and an array of fruits and vegetables in the food section.

Ambassador of Span expressed his delight during the opening ceremony, saying,“I am quite happy and honoured to be here today for the launch of the Festival of Spain. Lulu is a very well-known brand that is already well-established in Spain, and for us, having this 'Festival of Spain' here in Qatar is of great significance.”

He continued,“Promoting Spanish products is something that we intend to do as regularly as we can. I told providers in Spain that as far as institutional support from the Ministry of the Merchant Office and the Chamber of Commerce, they will always be able to count on us.”

The Ambassador urged the public to explore the diverse range of Spanish products, emphasising that“a product is something that tells a lot, not only about a person but about a country. You will discover a lot about Spain, beyond tapas and paella. It's about vegetables, fruits, sweets, and meats. The diversity and choice are almost endless, so I'm hoping that this will be one of many occasions that we will have in the future.”

He extended his gratitude to Lulu for the partnership and wished everyone“a wonderful week of this special experience that we never had before.”

Lulu Hypermarket's state-of-the-art logistics and warehousing facility in Madrid supports their entire hypermarket chain, enabling them to offer the widest range of Spanish products at the most affordable prices.

Furthermore, Lulu Group maintains an extensive network of Export Distribution Centers in 22 countries, including state-of-the-art facilities opened in the UK, US, and Italy. The 'Festival of Spain' promotion, which left shoppers with a newfound appreciation for Spanish products, once again underscores LuLu Hypermarket's commitment to offering a wide array of the finest products from around the world at highly competitive prices.