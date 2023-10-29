Prizes Awarded To Winners Of Safari 'Shop And Shine'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The winners of the second draw of Safari Hypermarket's Mega Promotion,“Shop and Shine - Win 6kg Gold,” were presented with their prizes.

Safari is a prominent hypermarket chain in Doha. These prizes were distributed by Safari management representatives during a ceremony held on October 26, 2023 at Safari Mall, Abu Hamur.

The second draw of this promotion took place on October 17, 2023 at Safari Hypermarket - Salwa Road branch.

The first prize was claimed by Humayun (Coupon No.: sss200474918) who received 250 grammes of gold. The second prize was awarded to Rasid Ansari (Coupon No.: sss200705370), Muhammad Rishad (Coupon No.: sss201104582), and Kisan Rai (Coupon No.: sss20039652), each won 150 grammes of gold.

As for the third prize, Lyam Kumar Bhattarai (Coupon No.: sss200069912), Muhammad Waheed Mirza (Coupon No.: sss200678889), and Anas Kollam Kandi (Coupon No.: sss201051663) won 100 grammes of gold.

Winners will be chosen through a draw for an e-raffle coupon, which can be received with a purchase of QR50 from any Safari outlet. The“Shop and Shine Mega Promotion” is set to conclude on April 20, 2024. In each draw, 1kg of gold will be awarded to seven winners.

The third draw of this promotion is scheduled for the 3rd December 2023 at Safari Hypermarket - Al Khor branch. Safari has garnered popularity by introducing various prize schemes, and it has already crowned many winners with rewards including cash prizes, Benz, BMW, Land Cruiser, and more.

Even today, Safari continues the tradition of delighting customers with luxury cars and other exciting promotions. Notably, Safari has made history in the retail hypermarket sector by offering a grand prize of one million Qatari Riyals in one of its promotions.

Safari's motto is to provide customers with superior-quality products at competitive prices. The hypermarket boasts world-class facilities, well-equipped counters, spacious parking, a food court, and beautiful interiors, all of which contribute to the unique Safari shopping experience.