Hungary's premier clarifies reasons why he opposes EUR50 billion Ukraine aid package

(MENAFN) Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has taken a stand against a proposed EUR50 billion aid package for Ukraine, stating that it is clear to him that Kiev's victory over Moscow is improbable. Orban, who has consistently advocated for a ceasefire and diplomatic negotiations in Ukraine, expressed his reservations about the proposed multibillion-euro plan, deeming it inadequately prepared for serious negotiations.



Speaking on the sidelines of a summit in Brussels, Orban criticized the European Union's approach of providing military and economic support to Ukraine while imposing sanctions on Russia. He contended that this strategy has proven ineffective in shifting the dynamics of the conflict in Ukraine's favor, asserting that it is now widely acknowledged, though not openly admitted, that the approach has failed.



The proposed initiative, known as the Ukraine Facility, outlines a comprehensive plan allocating EUR33 billion in low-interest loans and EUR17 billion in non-repayable grants to Ukraine. Additionally, it includes provisions for EUR15 billion to address migration-related issues. Given that the plan involves modifications to the European Union budget, unanimous approval from all 27 member states is required. Slovakia, echoing Hungary's concerns, has also opposed the draft, citing worries over corruption in Ukraine.



Beyond rejecting the EUR50 billion aid package, Hungary has exercised its veto power over a EUR500 million augmentation to the European Peace Facility (EPF). The EPF, valued at EUR5.6 billion, serves as the European Union's instrument for financing foreign militaries and reimbursing member states for arms deployments in foreign conflicts.



Orban's stance reflects a broader debate within the European Union regarding the most effective strategies to support Ukraine and navigate the complexities of the ongoing conflict in the region.



