Iran commits large-scale war games amid escalating tensions in Esrael-Hamas war

(MENAFN) In response to the heightened tensions in the region, Iran has initiated extensive two-day war games known as 'Eqtedar 1402' in the Nasrabad region of Isfahan province. The exercise, which commenced on Friday, involves a comprehensive array of military assets including infantry, various military hardware, warplanes, drones, and electronic warfare capabilities. Approximately 200 helicopters were deployed on the first day of the drill, according to Brigadier General Karim Cheshak, the exercise's spokesperson.



The primary objectives of the war games are to evaluate the combat readiness of Iran's ground forces and assess combat tactics. Additionally, the exercise aims to enhance deterrence capabilities in response to emerging threats and reinforce overall security stability. While the exact number of participating personnel was not specified, Cheshak outlined that the exercise will be conducted in four distinct stages.



The initial phase will focus on the mobilization of four brigades to the designated drill area, followed by a phase dedicated to reconnaissance operations. The subsequent stages will revolve around coastal defense scenarios and night-time airborne operations. Visuals shared by local media depict a multitude of tanks positioned in the desert terrain, along with helicopters preparing for takeoff at an airfield.



This significant military exercise serves as a demonstration of Iran's commitment to maintaining a high level of preparedness and bolstering its defensive capabilities in the face of evolving regional challenges. The war games come at a critical juncture amidst escalating tensions stemming from the conflict between the Palestinian armed group Hamas and Israel.



