JPMorgan Chase's Chairman to divest stocks for diversification, tax planning

(MENAFN) JPMorgan Chase's Chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon, is set to sell a portion of his family's stake in the bank for the first time. This decision involves offloading 1 million out of the total 8.6 million shares, with the primary motivations cited as "financial diversification and tax-planning purposes," according to a regulatory filing. The sale will yield nearly USD141 million for Dimon, although it represents less than 10 percent of his overall stake, which is estimated to be worth approximately USD1.07 billion. The transaction is scheduled for 2024, and Dimon intends to utilize stock trading plans for the sale, adhering to guidelines outlined under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as indicated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).



This significant divestiture, however, is not connected to leadership succession, as clarified by a spokesperson for the company. Jamie Dimon assumed the leadership role at JPMorgan in late 2005 and was subsequently appointed as chairman and president the following year. The SEC emphasized that Dimon maintains a strong belief in the company's robust prospects, and his remaining stake in the organization will continue to be substantial.



Jamie Dimon's estimated net worth stands at USD1.7 billion, according to Forbes, while JPMorgan Chase's market capitalization is reported to be USD394 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.



Dimon recently made headlines by cautioning against relying on economic forecasts from central banks, such as the Federal Reserve, characterizing their projections as "100 percent dead wrong." Notably, the Federal Reserve is poised to make a decision on potential interest rate hikes in the coming week, after a pause in rate increases during September 2023. The current interest rate range stands at 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent.

MENAFN29102023000045015682ID1107324195