UN human rights body believes Israel possibly committing war crimes

(MENAFN) The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has raised concerns that both sides involved in the Israel-Hamas conflict may be committing war crimes. During a press conference in Geneva, OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani addressed the Israeli bombing of Gaza in response to Hamas' surprise attack on October 7. While avoiding direct categorization as "genocide," Shamdasani emphasized the agency's apprehension about war crimes being perpetrated. She highlighted the collective punishment of Gazans in response to Hamas' attacks, which were also deemed as potential war crimes. However, Shamdasani emphasized that it is the jurisdiction of an independent court of law to make conclusive determinations regarding war crimes.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been conducting extensive airstrikes on Gaza since Hamas fighters infiltrated Israel three weeks ago. These operations have resulted in approximately 1,400 casualties and over 230 individuals being taken hostage. According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of 7,028 people, including 2,913 children. The figures presented by the ministry are regarded as credible, as affirmed by Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).



Shamdasani also conveyed a statement from United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, urging all parties involved in the conflict to prioritize peace. The statement expressed condemnation for Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and its blockade of the enclave, along with criticism for Israel's calls for Palestinians to evacuate targeted areas. The OHCHR's statements underscore the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomacy in the Israel-Hamas conflict.



