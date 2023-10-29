Israel blames Amnesty International of anti-Semitism amid Gaza war

(MENAFN) Amnesty International, a prominent human rights organization, has faced strong criticism from Israel, which has accused the group of bias and anti-Semitism. This comes in the wake of Amnesty's assertion that all parties involved in the current conflict in Gaza, including Israel, have violated humanitarian law and committed war crimes. The organization called for an immediate ceasefire and an independent investigation into longstanding impunity for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Amnesty International also identified one of the root causes of the conflict as Israel's system of apartheid imposed on all Palestinians.



Agnes Callamard, the group's secretary-general, stated that serious violations of international humanitarian law, including war crimes, have been committed by all parties to the conflict. In response, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat labeled Amnesty International as an anti-Semitic organization biased against Israel. Haiat argued that the organization lacks moral authority to present itself as a human rights organization.



Furthermore, Haiat criticized the organization for what he claimed was its silence following the October 7 attack on Israel by the militant group Hamas, which resulted in hundreds of casualties and over 200 people being kidnapped. According to Haiat, Amnesty International is viewed as a propaganda organization working for Hamas terrorists.



Israeli authorities have reported 1,405 casualties since the conflict escalated. The Health Ministry in Gaza estimates the Palestinian death toll to be 7,434, including more than 3,000 children.



United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized to the Security Council that the Hamas attack did not occur in isolation, underscoring that the Palestinian people have endured 56 years of suffocating occupation, with their hopes for a political solution diminishing.



