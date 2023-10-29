Sheikha Alya Attends Press Briefing On Gaza Resolution

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani participated, at the UN headquarters in New York, in a press briefing organised by the Arab Group following the UN General Assembly's adoption of a draft resolution submitted by the Arab Group titled“Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations in Gaza.”

The Arab Group commended the UN General Assembly's resolution, which calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, providing protection for civilians, establishing humanitarian corridors to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and rejecting attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from Gaza or compel civilians to seek refuge in neighbouring countries.

