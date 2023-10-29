Thailand becomes first Southeast Asian nation to legalize gay marriage

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking development, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is poised to introduce a bill next week that would legalize same-sex marriage, marking a historic move in Southeast Asia. If passed, Thailand would become the first country in the region to grant full marriage equality. Thavisin and his political adversaries have both pledged to advance LGBTQ rights, underscoring a growing consensus on the importance of inclusivity and equal rights.



Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Thavisin announced that his cabinet will deliberate the marriage equality bill in the coming week. Should the cabinet give its nod of approval, the bill is slated to be presented before parliament in December, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the prime minister to the Bangkok Post. Thavisin emphasized the significance of this step towards creating a more equitable society, and further revealed plans for two additional pieces of legislation: one allowing transgender individuals to officially change their gender on documents, and another focused on legalizing prostitution.



The marriage equality bill is anticipated to encounter minimal resistance in parliament. Thavisin's 11-party coalition, as well as opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat's eight-party alliance, both throw their support behind the legislation. Limjaroenrat's coalition, which secured the most seats in the May general election but fell short of forming a government, had previously pledged to introduce a similar bill.



While Thailand boasts a vibrant gay subculture, highlighted by the recent Bangkok Pride parade that drew over 50,000 participants, the country's legal framework remains conservative.



Civil unions and cohabitation between same-sex couples are not recognized. Additionally, despite the prevalence of sex work in Thai bars and tourist areas, prostitution remains illegal. Moreover, the government does not acknowledge gender reassignment, despite an estimated 315,000 transgender individuals residing in Thailand. This significant move towards marriage equality signifies a pivotal moment for LGBTQ rights in the region.



