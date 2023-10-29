Dutch MP gets attacked amid controversy over Ukraine support

(MENAFN) Thierry Baudet, the leader of the right-wing Dutch party Forum for Democracy (FVD), was assaulted in Belgium by an individual who shouted anti-Putin slogans in Ukrainian. The attack occurred as Baudet was entering a university building in Ghent to deliver a lecture, and was captured on video. The assailant, wearing a black hoodie and baseball cap, struck Baudet with an object, believed to be an umbrella. Security forces swiftly subdued the attacker, who continued to vocalize anti-fascist and anti-Putin sentiments in Ukrainian. The assailant was subsequently taken into police custody.



Reports indicate that Baudet sustained no serious injuries during the incident and proceeded to deliver his scheduled lecture. However, he noted having a "significant bump" on his head.



The attack on Baudet, who had previously expressed reservations about Western military aid to Ukraine, has elicited condemnation from Dutch politicians across the ideological spectrum.



Frans Timmermans, a Socialist-Green politician vying in the upcoming Dutch election, described the attack as "completely unacceptable" and emphasized that violence should never be tolerated, underscoring the need to safeguard free speech and hold the perpetrator accountable. Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte similarly deemed the incident as "unacceptable," expressing solidarity with Baudet. The assault on Baudet has reignited discussions on the importance of protecting political discourse and the safety of public figures amidst divisive debates surrounding Ukraine.



