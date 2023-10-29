China intends to skip Ukraine`s peace summit

(MENAFN) According to a report by Bloomberg on Thursday, China is expected to opt out of a significant international gathering of security officials in Malta focused on addressing the Ukraine conflict. The meeting, set to be attended by representatives from over 50 nations, will center around Kiev's "peace formula," a framework rejected by Moscow.



Sources familiar with the matter, as cited by Bloomberg, indicate that the summit, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, will include participants from the G7 Group, Qatar, South Africa, India, and Türkiye, with additional countries like Brazil and Chile expected to join remotely.



Andrey Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's office, revealed on Friday that the agenda would cover various aspects of Kiev's "peace formula," including food, energy, nuclear security, humanitarian concerns, and the "restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity."



Zelensky's ten-point plan, initially proposed last year, calls for Russia to withdraw its troops from territories contested by Ukraine and advocates for the establishment of a tribunal to prosecute Moscow for alleged war crimes. Russia has consistently rejected this proposal, deeming it unacceptable and casting doubt on Ukraine's commitment to negotiations.



Bloomberg underscores that China's potential absence from the summit may be a setback for Zelensky, who had anticipated garnering support for his initiative at a gathering viewed as an opportunity for Ukrainian officials to engage with countries that have largely maintained a neutral stance on the conflict.



