Media: Israel intends to pass law allowing state to murder its own residents

(MENAFN) Reports have emerged detailing a proposed law in Israel that would grant police the authority to use live ammunition against Israeli citizens who engage in road blockades or impede access to towns. According to public broadcaster Kan, the new regulations would only necessitate approval from a senior officer before resorting to lethal force. Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is said to have expedited the legislation, potentially introducing it as early as Sunday.



The initiative to relax live-fire protocols was put forth by right-wing National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, even prior to the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, resulting in the loss of 1,400 lives at the hands of Palestinian militants. Ben Gvir stated in early October that he advocates for measures that would facilitate law enforcement officers in responding to potential threats. He believes that such changes are crucial for the protection of officers and the enhancement of their effectiveness in carrying out their duties.



Reports from Kan indicated that both the police leadership and the National Security Ministry expressed concerns about the possibility of Israeli citizens, particularly those of Arab descent, obstructing army convoys in the event of escalated military tensions with the Palestinians or the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. According to government data, Arabs constitute 21 percent of Israel's population of 9.8 million.



These discussions have roots in the outbreaks of violence witnessed in cities with mixed Arab-Jewish populations during Israel's 11-day conflict with Gaza in May 2021, as outlined in the report. The proposed law has sparked considerable debate, raising questions about its potential implications for civil liberties and the use of force in domestic situations.





