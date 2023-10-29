Hungary, Slovakia block EUR50 billion Ukraine aid package

(MENAFN) During a European Union summit, the Prime Ministers of Hungary and Slovakia reportedly opposed a substantial EUR50 billion aid package earmarked for Ukraine, according to Politico, citing an anonymous diplomat. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban contended that the European Union's current support strategy for Kiev is ineffective, while Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico raised concerns about corruption within Ukraine.



Orban later asserted on Kossuth Radio that the European Union's approach towards Kiev has proven unsuccessful, emphasizing that Ukrainians face challenges on the front lines and Russian President Vladimir Putin remains a formidable presence. Fico, who recently assumed office as Slovakia's prime minister for the fourth time, campaigned on a platform promising to halt military assistance to Ukraine and expressed reservations about sanctions against Russia.



In response to the European Union summit, Fico conveyed via Facebook that Slovakia would now assert its own distinct perspective in Brussels. He further communicated to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that the new Slovak government would refrain from providing military support to Ukraine, focusing solely on humanitarian aid efforts.



With Fico's appointment as prime minister, Orban appears to have found a like-minded ally in his stance against Brussels regarding the Ukraine conflict. Last week, Orban held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, prompting an "emergency meeting" of NATO envoys in Budapest to address the deepening relations between the European Union state and Moscow.

Securing Western support has become increasingly challenging for Kiev, with its counteroffensive reportedly lagging "six to nine months behind schedule," as stated by Mikhail Podoliak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.



