Israel attacks everything in Gaza except for Hamas

(MENAFN) Political commentator Jackson Hinkle has voiced strong criticism against Israel's military operations in Gaza, contending that the claim of targeting Hamas exclusively is unfounded. In an interview with RT, Hinkle argued that Israeli forces appear to be directing their attacks towards the civilian population of Gaza, implicating them in the ongoing conflict.



According to Hinkle, a host known for 'The Dive with Jackson Hinkle,' Israel's strikes have impacted a wide range of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, United Nations and Red Crescent facilities, places of worship, residences, and even evacuee convoys. He posited that this approach may stem from Israel's reluctance to acknowledge the idea of a Palestinian state. Instead, he suggested that the true objective of Israel's campaign in Gaza is to expel Palestinians and take control of the enclave permanently.



Hinkle further contended that Israel's avoidance of a direct ground invasion into Gaza reflects a strategic assessment that such a move could potentially trigger significant responses from Arab states, and possibly even Iran. He asserted that Israel recognizes the challenges posed by a conflict of such magnitude and the uncertain outcome it may yield.



Drawing a comparison between Hamas and Islamic State (IS), Hinkle noted that while Israeli authorities have sought to portray them as similar, their actions in Gaza seem to mirror tactics often associated with terrorist groups.



Regarding the United States' unwavering support for Israel and President Joe Biden's proposal of a substantial military aid package, Hinkle called for a reevaluation of such funding. He advocated for a reconsideration of financial support to both Israel and Ukraine in light of the ongoing geopolitical dynamics in the region.



