Elon Musk: Starlink to collaborate with humanitarian efforts in Gaza

(MENAFN) Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has announced that his internet service company, Starlink, will collaborate with humanitarian efforts in Gaza. Musk's response came in reply to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's criticism of Israel's decision to sever all communications in Gaza as part of its war efforts. Ocasio-Cortez expressed her concern, stating that cutting off all communication to a population of 2.2 million is unacceptable, endangering journalists, medical professionals, humanitarian workers, and innocent civilians. She underlined that historically, the United States has denounced such practices.



In a noteworthy move, Musk, though not mentioned in Ocasio-Cortez's post, responded to the representative to assure her that Starlink, his internet company, would extend its services to the region. Musk's commitment was made public on the social media platform X, where he stated that Starlink would support connectivity for internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza.



This is not the first instance in which Starlink has been deployed in regions experiencing violent conflicts. Musk's Starlink satellite communications system has been made available on several occasions to provide internet access and connectivity to areas impacted by war and natural disasters. Starlink is a constellation of small, mass-produced satellites in low Earth orbit that communicate with ground-based transceivers. Notably, during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Starlink was deployed to aid Ukrainians in maintaining communications, as Russia degraded and destroyed the infrastructure supporting internet and communications networks. Starlink played a crucial role in supporting both humanitarian and military applications, assisting Ukraine's government, military, and civilians during a time of crisis.

