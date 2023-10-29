Bellingham At The Double As Real Madrid Make Smash And Grab In Clasico

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Jude Bellingham continued his incredible start to life in La Liga as he scored both goals as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Barcelona 2-1 away from home in the first 'Clasico' of the season.

The midfielder fired home from distance midway through the second half to equalize for his side after Ilkay Gundogan's early opener for Barca and then showed his ability to pop up in the right place to sidefoot home Dani Carvajal's cross deep into injury time to win the game.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez resisted the temptation to risk any of his players who are recovering from injury, instead keeping Fermin Lopez in the side and opting to use Joao Cancelo in a midfield role, with Ronald Araujo at right back.

Ferland Mendy got the nod at left back for Real Madrid, with Vinicius Jr and Rodrigo in attack, while Eduardo Camavinga was left on the bench.

Barca took the lead with a dose of fortune in the sixth minute when Gundogan slid the ball past Kepa. The midfielder looked to play a one-two with Ferran Torres, only for Aurelian Tchouameni to get a touch and as David Alaba looked to make a challenge, the ball fell kindly for Gundogan to score.

It was a tactical first half, with both sides pressing and closing spaces down, with Gavi keeping close to Bellingham, while Carvajal wasn't giving Joao Felix an inch.

It was neatly 2-0 in the 16th minute when Gavi robbed Toni Kroos and the ball fell to Fermin Lopez only for his shot to hit the bottom of the Madrid post with Kepa beaten.

On 28 minutes, Joao Felix turned into space and looked to be through on goal, only to be denied by a desperate challenge from Carvajal, who fired into the side netting at the other end after Kroos picked him out in space.

The woodwork frustrated Barca again in the 51st minute when Martinez's header bounced back off the post, with Kepa making a reflex stop as Araujo followed up the rebound. Mendy was injured in the same action, with Camavinga replacing him.

Madrid played in the Champions League on Tuesday, while Barca played on Wednesday and those 24 hours extra recovery time began to tell as Carlo Ancelotti's side began to dominate midfield, with Barca finding it increasingly hard to play the ball out.

Even so, it wasn't until the 57th minute that Kroos managed Madrid's first shot on target, which Ter Stegen saved comfortably.

The Barca keeper had no chance 11 minutes later when Bellingham thundered home the equalizer. The England international was given time 10 meters outside the penalty area to set himself up, before unleashing home a shot Ter Stegen got a touch on, but couldn't keep out.

The introduction of Raphinha and Yamine Lamal gave Barca life, but at the expense of any control and fruit of that, Madrid found the space to launch the attack that allowed Bellingham to write another line in the story of his impressive arrival at Real Madrid. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author