Mann Ki Baat: 'Our Priority Should Be Vocal For Local During Festivals', Says PM Modi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 106th episode of the Mann Ki Baat radio program on Sunday, said that Khadi Mahotsav has broken all records this month.

\"Earlier this month, Khadi witnessed record sales in Delhi...This month's ongoing Khadi Mahotsav has once again broken all records. On Gandhi Jayanti, Khadi witnessed record sales,\" said PM Modi.

He highlighted the use of 'Vocal for Local' during festivals.“Like every time, this time too, in our festivals, our priority should be 'Vocal for Local' and let us together fulfill that dream, our dream is 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. India is becoming the biggest manufacturing hub of the world.\"The Prime Minister further said that 31st October holds a special significance for the people of India as they celebrate the birth anniversary of the country's Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“We Indians remember him for many reasons and pay our respects. The biggest reason is his incomparable role in connecting more than 580 princely states of the country,” PM Modi said.

On this occasion, the MYBharat organization will be launched to provide an opportunity for youth to play an active role in various nation-building events, PM Mosi announced.

“The foundation of a very big nationwide organization is being laid on 31st October and that too on the birth anniversary of Sardar Saheb. The name of this organization is - My Young India, i.e. MYBharat. MYBharat organization will provide an opportunity for the youth of India to play an active role in various nation-building events,” the Prime Minister said.

He also described the meaning of Amrit Kalash Yatras which are now reaching the national capital.

\"Recently, I had been requested to collect soil from every village and every house in the country. After collecting soil from every house, it was kept in a Kalash and then Amrit Kalash Yatras were taken out.”“This soil collected from every corner of the country, these thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatras are now reaching Delhi. Here in Delhi, that soil was poured into a huge Bharat Kalash, and 'Amrit Vatika' will be built from this sacred soil in Delhi,” he added.

PM Modi also announced that India will celebrate Tribal Pride Day on November 15.

“This special day is associated with the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda. Lord Birsa Munda resides in the hearts of all of us. We can learn from his life what true courage is and what it means to stand firm on one's determination.”

