World Stroke Day 2023: What Is A Golden Hour? Know How Critical It Is

World Stroke Day is an annual event conducted on October 29th to promote awareness of stroke, its prevention, and the necessity of prompt treatment. This day acts as a reminder to educate people about the risks of stroke and how it may be avoided. According to many pooled sources, brain stroke is the second leading cause of death, the third major cause of disability, and the second leading cause of death globally. Stroke affects around 18 lakh individuals each year.



India is witnessing a concerning increase in the occurrence of strokes, with the risk notably high for younger and middle-aged people. About 1,85,000 stroke cases are reported annually, making it the second most common cause of death in the country. There is one stroke every 40 seconds and one stroke-related death every 4 minutes. This implies the pressing need for awareness efforts on Stroke to become a stroke-ready society.



Keeping this in mind, Manipal Hospitals organised an awareness programme on World Stroke Day 2023 to spread the word about the need of spotting stroke indications even before they occur so that early access to emergency medical treatment is feasible.



A stroke, sometimes known as a "brain attack," can have terrible repercussions such as death, paralysis, and permanent reliance. As a result, recognising its early warning signals is critical for both patients and carers. Stroke crises can happen at any moment, and the first hour, commonly known as the Golden Hour, is essential in establishing the prognosis and acting quickly. This necessitates the presence of a Stroke Ready institution in the area, such as Manipal Hospitals, that can rigorously adhere to stroke treatment guidelines and has equipped Emergency Response and diagnostic teams ready 24/7. Treatment administered during this time span can result in near-complete recovery, allowing patients to live a normal life.

Dr. Pramod Krishnan, HOD & Consultant - Neurology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road , mentioned

“Manipal Hospitals being a stroke-ready hospital has been and continues to manage strokes through timely medical intervention within the Golden Hour. We believe that through awareness sessions such as this, we can bring down the rate of death and permanent disability with our expertise and by following all the standard protocols and guidelines set for stroke care.”