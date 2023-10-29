7 health benefits of eating green chillies

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Green chillies are not only a popular spice but also offer various health benefits due to their rich nutrient profile. Here are seven health benefits of consuming green chillies.

Green chillies are packed with Vitamin C, which is essential for a strong immune system. It helps protect the body against infections and promotes wound healing.

The compound responsible for the spiciness in chillies, called capsaicin, can temporarily increase metabolic rate. This can aid in weight management and fat loss.

Green chillies can stimulate the production of saliva and digestive juices, promoting better digestion. They may also help relieve digestive issues like bloating and constipation.

The capsaicin in green chillies may help reduce bad cholesterol levels and improve heart health. It can also help in maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.

Green chillies contain antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation in the body. This can be beneficial for conditions like arthritis and other inflammatory disorders.

Capsaicin in green chillies has analgesic properties and is often used in topical pain relief creams. It can help alleviate pain from arthritis, muscle aches, and nerve pain.

Besides Vitamin C, green chillies are a good source of other vitamins like Vitamin A, B6, and several essential minerals like potassium and iron.