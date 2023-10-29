               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Matthew Perry Passes Away: Recalling Best Dialogues Of Chandler Bing


10/29/2023 4:00:22 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Matthew Perry, one of the stars of the American sitcom 'Friends' was found dead in his Los Angeles house aged 54.

"Hi, I'm Chandler. I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable."

“I'm not great at the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?”

“I'm a gym member. I try to go four times a week, but I've missed the last twelve hundred times.”

“Until I was 25, I thought that the only response to 'I love you' Was 'Oh, crap!'”

“I tend to keep talking until somebody stops me."

