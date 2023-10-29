Matthew Perry Passes Away: Recalling Best Dialogues Of Chandler Bing

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Matthew Perry, one of the stars of the American sitcom 'Friends' was found dead in his Los Angeles house aged 54.
Recalling best dialogues of Chandler Bing
"Hi, I'm Chandler. I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable."
“I'm not great at the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?”
“I'm a gym member. I try to go four times a week, but I've missed the last twelve hundred times.”
“Until I was 25, I thought that the only response to 'I love you' Was 'Oh, crap!'”
“I tend to keep talking until somebody stops me."
