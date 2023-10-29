               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Diwali Vacation: 7 Places To Enjoy Festival Of Lights In India


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Diwali, the festival of lights, is a vibrant and joyous celebration in India. If you're looking for places to visit during Diwali, here are seven wonderful options.

Diwali Vacation: 7 places to enjoy festival of lights in India

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur comes alive with decorations and cultural events during Diwali. The markets are filled with handicrafts, and the illuminated architecture of the city is truly amazing.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur is transformed into a magical wonderland during Diwali. The lakes, palaces, and temples are beautifully lit, creating a fairy-tale-like atmosphere.

Amritsar, Punjab

The Golden Temple in Amritsar is a sight to behold during Diwali. The entire complex is beautifully lit up, creating a serene and spiritually uplifting atmosphere.

Mysore, Karnataka

Mysore Palace is a grand sight during Diwali, illuminated with thousands of bulbs. The city hosts various cultural events and the local markets offer a variety of festive goodies.

Kolkata, West Bengal

Diwali coincides with the celebration of Kali Puja, a festival dedicated to the goddess Kali. The city is adorned with lights, with elaborate processions and rituals to witness.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Diwali here is a unique experience. The ghats along the Ganges River are beautifully lit with thousands of lamps, and the grand Ganga Aarti is a sight to behold.



Diwali in Goa is a unique blend of traditional celebrations and the lively Goan spirit. The beaches, churches, and markets are decorated, and there are various cultural events.

