Salman Khan Spotted Sitting Next To Cristiano Ronaldo At A Boxing Match, Netizens React

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Salman Khan was recently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for a high-profile boxing battle between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. He was seen focused on the enthralling action while seated beside football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodrguez. Pictures and videos of these celebrities posing together rapidly went viral on social media, generating a frenzy among fans who couldn't contain their enthusiasm. This union was deemed the most 'surprise crossover' of the year by many.

Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo

Netizens reaction

Soon after the videos and pictures were out, fans could not stop their excitement and took to social media to share the post and also bombarded the comment section.



A fan wrote,“For me, this is the pic of the year. SALMAN KHAN × CRISTIANO RONALDO.” Another user commented, "Salman Khan x Cristiano Ronaldo Unexpected crossover". One also termed them as the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) and said, "GOAT in one frame".

The boxing battle

On Saturday night, Tyson Fury received more than he bargained for. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, making his pro boxing debut, was expected to sail by the WBC heavyweight champion en route to a showdown with WBA, IBF, and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk.



Salman Khan's professional work front

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for Yash Raj's spy thriller 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is the third part of 'Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The film will be released worldwide on November 12, 2023.



Salman is also hosting the television reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' and is seen on the show on Fridays and Saturdays.

