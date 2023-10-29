KEA Bluetooth Scam: Was There A Deal Made With Over 300 Kalyan Karnataka Candidates? Read This

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shocking revelations have emerged during the first question paper of the competitive examination conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The examination, held on Saturday to fill vacant positions in various corporation boards, uncovered a Bluetooth scam that has raised concerns about the conduct of the examination.

It has been alleged that more than 300 candidates in Kalyan Karnataka were involved in a deal, wherein each candidate paid around two lakh rupees to obtain a Bluetooth device for illegal activities during the exam.

Police sources, as reported by a Kannada daily, suspect that the individuals behind the irregularities in the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment exam are linked to this KEA exam misconduct. This suspicion has been further fueled by the fact that a case had been registered against RD Patil, the mastermind of the PSI examination scandal in Kalaburagi, and the presence of several individuals from Sonna village in Afazalpur, RD Patil's hometown.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that each candidate involved in the KEA exam scandal paid anywhere from 5 to 8 lakhs to secure a passing grade. Additionally, an advance of 1 to 2 lakhs was allegedly collected for the installation of the Bluetooth device prior to the examination.

As the scandal unfolded, it became evident that candidates resorted to various tactics. They stayed in lodges for a day before the two-day examination (held on the 28th and 29th), analysed the examination centres, and developed a plan for their illegal activities. When the police intervened, raids on the lodges uncovered sophisticated equipment such as walkie-talkies and Bluetooth devices. Shockingly, Bluetooth devices were also discovered concealed in the examination centre's bathroom following the morning session.

The crackdown on the examination irregularities led to some candidates fleeing from the scene in vehicles outside. To escape the police, a group of individuals inside a Tata Sumo at the examination centre in Yadgiri tried to evade the authorities but were apprehended after a chase.

With the exposure of the wrongdoing during the first examination, it is anticipated that some culprits may not appear for the second day of the examination on August 29 due to fear of arrest.

Further investigations unveiled that candidates had ingeniously hidden Bluetooth connectors in their shirt collars, underwear, and undershirts in an attempt to facilitate their illicit activities during the exam. One individual was discovered with a Bluetooth connector concealed at the end of his shirt collar during a police raid at the New Kannada School examination centre in Yadgiri.