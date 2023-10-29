Blast At Convention Of Jehovah's Witnesses In Kerala's Kalamassery; 1 Dead, Several Injured

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: An explosion rocked a convention centre in Kalamassery in the Ernakulam district of Kerala, claiming a person's life and injuring over 25 others. The cause of the explosion, which went off at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday (Oct 29) is not yet known. The injured have been shifted to Kalamassery Medical College.



As many as 35 people are undergoing treatment and seven people are admitted to the ICU Two are reportedly in critical condition. According to preliminary information from police sources, traces of low-intensity explosives have been found. Latest reports suggest that IED bombs brought in tiffin boxes exploded as its traces have been found.



The explosion took place during a meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses.

According to eyewitnesses, around 2,000 people had been participating in the religious congregation when the explosion went off.

Fire force personnel and senior police officials are on the explosion site.

According to some eyewitnesses, there were multiple explosions heard.

According to Fire Force personnel, the casualties are likely to go up. They have recovered a charred body from the explosion site. The state's Anti-Terrorism Squad has reached Kalamasserry.



The convention had been on for the last three days. Today was the last day of the convention.

Health Minister Veena George directed the Director of the Health Department and Director of the Medical Education Department to provide better treatment in the case of the explosion in Kalamasery. All the hospitals have been alerted. The minister directed all health workers, including doctors, who are on leave to return immediately.

Instructions were also given to prepare additional facilities at Kalamasery Medical College, Ernakulam General Hospital and Kottayam Medical College. Additional staffing will also be provided. The minister also directed to provide facilities in other hospitals of the district.

Centre monitoring situation

The Central government is also monitoring the situation and has sought information from the authorities.

The preliminary report of the state police is awaited. The Centre has directed to check the possibility of a terrorist attack. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrived in Kalamassery for probe.

