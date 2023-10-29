Bigg Boss 17: Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan To Roast Contestants Every Sunday

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Saturday's episode of the television reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' host Salman Khan revealed that his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan will be taking over the Sunday episode. They will be taking over the roasting duties and will have fun with the contestants.



One part of yesterday's show had Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan sitting in the Bigg Boss house, discussing their new contract. Arbaaz explains that the contract states that if they work on the show, they cannot work on any other channel's show. Sohail responds sarcastically, "Humne bahut shows kiye hain na bahar ke channel ke liye (have we done a lot of shows with other channels)?"



He then asks Arbaaz what they are doing on the show, to which Arbaaz responds that they will be taking over Sunday's roasting episode. Salman then joins them and takes them to the stage. The three dance and also reveal that Salman will come on Fridays and Saturdays and meanwhile, Sohail and Arbaaz will come on Sundays.

The video

Professional front

Arbaaz has a couple of web series and a movie lined up for him. Salman is waiting for the release of his upcoming spy-thriller 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. The film will be released on November 12, 2023, and is directed by Maneesh Sharma, and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Emraan Hashmi will also appear in the film playing a negative role. It is the fifth entry in the YRF Spy Universe and the sequel to 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

