Ford Motor Co.’s shares fall by more than 12 percent

(MENAFN) Ford Motor Co. experienced a significant downturn in its stock as shares plummeted by over 12 percent on a Friday, prompted by the company's decision to withdraw its full-year forecast. This retreat from financial projections is attributed to the "uncertainty" stemming from its tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers and mounting losses in its electric vehicle (EV) division. The automaker disclosed a substantial loss of USD1.33 billion in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) within its EV unit in its third-quarter earnings report. This figure marks an increase from the USD1.08 billion loss incurred by the segment in the preceding quarter, reflecting significant financial challenges in Ford's EV endeavors.



Of particular concern is the revelation that Ford registered an operating loss of nearly USD37,000 for every EV it sold in the last quarter. The company had previously projected a full-year loss amounting to USD4.5 billion for its Ford Model e unit, underscoring the magnitude of the financial struggle within the EV sector.



Despite these challenges, Ford reported a revenue of USD44 billion for the third quarter, signifying an 11 percent upturn in comparison to previous figures. The company managed to secure a USD1.2 billion profit, marking a stark contrast from the USD827 million loss experienced during the same quarter in the previous year.



Ford's recent disclosures also emphasized the ongoing pressure facing electric vehicles, primarily due to consumer reluctance to pay a premium for EVs compared to traditional models. CEO Jim Farley acknowledged the "affordability issue" that hampers the broader adoption of EVs among customers.



As part of its strategy to address these challenges, Ford announced plans to reduce production of its Mustang Mach-E and scale back approximately USD12 billion in investments within its EV division. This scaling back includes a delay in the construction of a second battery plant in Kentucky. These decisions underscore the intricate financial difficulties and market dynamics affecting the electric vehicle segment and the automobile industry as a whole.

