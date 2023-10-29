United Airlines introduce innovative window-seat priority boarding system

(MENAFN) United Airlines is introducing a novel approach to boarding its flights, aiming to enhance the efficiency of the process. The airline's new boarding method, known as WILMA, which stands for windows, middle, aisle, grants priority boarding to economy-class passengers occupying window seats. This initiative is being rolled out just in time for the holiday travel season, with the primary goal of expediting the boarding process and ensuring timely departures. United Airlines estimates that implementing this new system will trim approximately two minutes from the boarding process, a change that has far-reaching implications. By saving these two minutes, the airline expects to be able to add an additional daily flight to its schedule.



Despite the airline's hopes for a smoother and more efficient boarding process, not all passengers are thrilled with the new approach. Some travelers are expressing their concerns, particularly those who may have paid more for their seats and now find themselves waiting longer to board due to the window-seat priority. Sherry Brazil, a traveler passing through Newark Liberty International Airport, voiced her discontent about the inconvenience this new system poses for certain passengers.



Conversely, for those with a fondness for window seats, this change appears to bolster their preference. Leona Marlene, a TikTok user known for offering travel tips and advice, expressed that as someone who favors window seats, she doesn't see this alteration as a significant issue. However, she acknowledges that passengers who prefer aisle seats may find this change a tad bothersome.



For many passengers at Newark Airport, the ability to access overhead storage space justifies paying a premium for specific seats, as it comes with a higher guarantee of securing carry-on luggage in the first few boarding groups. To address these concerns, United Airlines is actively in the process of retrofitting its aircraft with larger overhead bins capable of accommodating each passenger's carry-on suitcase. These expanded bins are already available on all of United's new aircraft. The enhanced storage capacity is expected to significantly reduce the need for customers in later boarding groups to gate-check their luggage. However, United Airlines states that these updates will not be fully implemented until 2026. In the meantime, passengers who are unable to secure overhead space will need to check their carry-on luggage to their final destination.

