Big tech's investment in AI holds long-term promise despite initial profit challenges

(MENAFN) Prominent technology giants like Microsoft and Google have made substantial investments in cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence (AI). This strategic move has spurred a widespread race among businesses across various industries to integrate these advanced technologies into their operational systems with the aim of enhancing efficiency. However, recent insights from The Wall Street Journal suggest that these Big Tech players have faced challenges in reaping immediate profits from these new AI tools. Nevertheless, according to a report by enablement tech company Seismic, the long-term prospects of these investments seem highly promising, albeit requiring time and patience for substantial returns.



Enablement technology, a category defined by tools that serve to alleviate employee workloads by streamlining various workflows, is central to this development. Seismic's "The State of AI in Enablement" report for 2023 offers an illuminating perspective. The report reveals that a significant 80 percent of leaders in sales and customer service management roles or above anticipate revenue growth resulting from the incorporation of AI into their go-to-market processes. These forward-thinking respondents collectively project an average growth of 23 percent over the next five years, directly attributed to the strategic utilization of AI.



Notably, the data paints an optimistic picture for the future as well. Among those organizations already harnessing AI's power, a substantial 87 percent have plans to increase their investments in generative AI in the forthcoming year. This reinforces the notion that while Big Tech's journey into the realm of AI might encounter initial challenges in terms of profitability, the long-term outlook remains promising. These investments are poised to significantly impact business operations and revenues, indicating that the incorporation of AI technologies holds the potential to revolutionize the landscape of various industries, albeit with the understanding that the substantial returns will manifest with time and perseverance.

