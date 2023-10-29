(MENAFN) Public venues turn AI to bolster security measures

In recent years, numerous public venues such as sports stadiums, concert halls, school campuses, and more have turned to artificial intelligence (AI) to bolster their security measures while simultaneously reallocating human security personnel to other crucial tasks. One prominent player in this domain is Evolv Technology, a company that emerged in 2013 in response to tragic events like the Sandy Hook school shooting and the Boston Marathon bombing. Their mission has been to provide innovative solutions aimed at preventing such disasters.



Evolv Technology offers state-of-the-art security screening systems for individuals entering public venues. These systems employ magnetic fields and AI technology to detect potentially dangerous items carried by people. The process involves individuals walking through these screening systems, which then signal security guards via tablets if any suspicious items are detected. A distinctive feature of this system is its ability to pinpoint the location of the flagged item on the person's body, eliminating the need for manual, time-consuming searches with handheld wands.



Mike Ellenbogen, the founder and chief innovation officer at Evolv Technology, explained the unique approach the company takes. They utilize magnetic field sensing to identify the signatures of potential threats, a highly advanced method of using specialized sensors to analyze signals emanating from various devices. Artificial intelligence is instrumental in interpreting these signals and distinguishing everyday items from items of concern.



One notable aspect of Evolv's system is its stance on privacy. The system does not employ facial recognition technology to identify or screen individuals. According to Ellenbogen, the system perceives the human body as a uniform entity and primarily focuses on detecting and assessing the objects individuals might be carrying. This approach ensures that the system remains impartial and does not discriminate based on factors like size, race, religion, or color.



Evolv's security system has found applications in diverse facilities, ranging from performing arts venues like the Lincoln Center to healthcare institutions such as hospitals. One key advantage is the substantial reduction in the need for security personnel stationed at entry gates equipped with traditional metal detectors. Ellenbogen noted that their system has the potential to reduce the reliance on security guards in such scenarios by as much as 60 to 70 percent. This, in turn, allows for the reallocation of these resources to enhance security in other critical areas within the venue, ultimately making public spaces safer and more efficiently managed.

