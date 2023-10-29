Fog Of War: Myanmar's Armed Conflict Is Not A Stalemate

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Amid the last torrential storms of the 2023 monsoon, the fog of war is thickening over Myanmar. And growing numbers of observers monitoring the country's unfolding implosion are in danger of getting lost in the gloom.

No one doubts that hostilities between the country's embattled State Administration Council (SAC) coup regime and a plethora of armed opposition forces are escalating sharply, punctuated by a steady string of atrocities visited on the civilian population by the military.

But against the backdrop of a bitterly fought information war playing out in social and mainstream media, making sense of the daily rash of clashes, raids and airstrikes is proving more challenging than at any time since the February 2021 coup.

In response, many in newsrooms, embassies and foreign ministries around the region and beyond are increasingly falling back on an interpretation of events beguiling in its overarching simplicity: the war is locked in an inevitably extended“stalemate” that denies either side any prospect of military victory and sooner or later will require a negotiated settlement.

Viewed from these echo chambers, the plausibility of the stalemate narrative rests on some indisputable realities: Myanmar's military faces unprecedented challenges, but remains ruthless, disciplined and well-resourced.

And its monopoly of air power and heavy artillery appears to ensure its indefinite grip over urban areas and the essential levers of state power: civilian ministries, airports, seaports, and, crucially, the central bank and army headquarters.

Born of a national uprising that followed the coup, the armed opposition has now grown too large to be crushed in line with the military's preferred playbook. But it remains fragmented between a seemingly anarchic patchwork of people's defense forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed groups, and is conspicuously lacking in charismatic leaders, strategic cohesion or external support.

There is no denying these baseline facts. However, the now widespread interpretation of a stalemated conflict that they have encouraged remains conceptually facile, analytically lazy and, in terms of encouraging shoulder-shrugging inaction on the part of regional governments, dangerously flawed.



It confuses a purported military stasis with what attention to ground detail and historical precedent indicates is something entirely different and far more complex: an inevitably protracted but dynamic conflict in which the current imbalance in armaments imposes – unsurprisingly

– a temporary military stand-off around major urban centers.

Such stand-offs litter the histories of guerrilla conflicts in Afghanistan, Vietnam, Cambodia and other old Cold War theaters.

Serious analysis indicates that in Myanmar today, as in those struggles, rural-based insurgency involves a wider and constantly shifting interplay of military, political, economic and ultimately psychological factors. That fluid mix translates into an overarching trajectory of conflict in which one side is gaining advantage, however incremental, over the other.

In this sense, the war's trajectory through 2023 has become clear in a manner that was not apparent in the first two years of the conflict, but which should now serve to dispel any analytical fog. In most key respects, it is a trajectory that favors forces opposed to the Naypyidaw regime.

Three facets of opposition strength driving this shift have grown in salience this year. One, reported in Asia Times in May, has been the striking transformation in the availability of modern small arms and light weapons now in the hands of anti-SAC forces when compared to 2021 and 2022.



The consequences of this change have proved critical over the rainy season now ending. Even though supplies of ammunition often remain inadequate, the improved tactical organization demanded by greater firepower has driven significant new offensive capabilities.