Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Three Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces killed on Sunday three Palestinians and injured others during raids on cities and camps in occupied West Bank.

Palestine's Health Ministry said in a statement that the three martyrs were Nasser Barghouthi 29 in the town of Beit Rima in Ramallah, Naeem Faran 31 in Askar refugee camp in Nablus, and Ramah Bashrat 32 in Tamoun in Tubas.

Palestine's Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that Israeli occupation forces obstructed their medical team and prevented them to reach the camps to help the wounded.

Israeli occupation forces have killed 114 people in occupied West Bank since October 7th. (end)

nk









MENAFN29102023000071011013ID1107323677