Gaza Telecoms Company Confirms Restoration Of Services


10/29/2023 3:03:08 AM

The Palestine Telecommunications Company also says that landline, mobile, and internet services are now gradually being restored.

In a post on X, the company added that its technical teams“are diligently addressing the damage to the internal network infrastructure under challenging conditions”.

