Gaza Telecoms Company Confirms Restoration Of Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
The Palestine Telecommunications Company also says that landline, mobile, and internet services are now gradually being restored.
In a post on X, the company added that its technical teams“are diligently addressing the damage to the internal network infrastructure under challenging conditions”.
