Gaza Health Ministry replies to Biden suspicions

(MENAFN) The Gaza Health Ministry has issued a comprehensive report detailing the casualties resulting from Israel's retaliatory strikes on the Palestinian enclave since October 7. The report, spanning 210 pages, provides the names, ages, genders, and ID numbers of 6,747 individuals who lost their lives, including 2,665 children. However, the ministry acknowledges that the list remains incomplete, with nearly 300 bodies still unidentified, many individuals missing, and some having been buried without formal hospital admission.



United States President Joe Biden recently expressed skepticism regarding the reported death toll in Gaza, stating he had "no confidence in the number that the Palestinians are using." He further asserted that he had doubts about the accuracy of the Palestinian accounts, acknowledging that innocent lives have inevitably been lost in the midst of conflict.



In response to President Biden's remarks, Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra criticized the administration, accusing it of lacking basic human rights values and questioning the credibility of the death toll. Al-Qudra emphasized the ministry's decision to release the report with comprehensive details and names, asserting that it aimed to unveil the truth behind what they characterize as a genocidal war perpetrated by the Israeli occupation. He further emphasized the importance of recognizing the individual identities and stories behind the reported numbers, asserting that the Palestinian people cannot be dismissed or disregarded.



