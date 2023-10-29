Netanyahu postpones Gaza ground invasion plans

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly facing internal discord within his government over the authorization of a ground operation in Gaza, according to sources cited by the New York Times on Thursday. Netanyahu is said to be insisting on unanimous support from his war cabinet before greenlighting any invasion.



Despite the Israeli leadership's commitment to "obliterating" the Palestinian militant group Hamas in response to their attack on October 7, there exists a lack of consensus among top officials regarding the timing, strategy, and necessity of a full-scale ground offensive, the report states.



Following the Hamas attack, Israel mobilized approximately 360,000 reservists and has been conducting airstrikes on Gaza for weeks. Additionally, there have been limited-scale incursions into the blockaded Palestinian territory.



Sources suggest that the military could potentially initiate ground operations as early as Friday.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reportedly finalized an invasion plan, but Netanyahu has yet to give it the green light, as confirmed by two separate sources cited by the New York Times.

In an unusual move, military officials have been prohibited from bringing recording equipment into cabinet meetings, a decision seen by insiders as an attempt to "limit the amount of evidence that could be presented to a national inquiry after the war."



Prime Minister Netanyahu, a figure with a history of controversy in Israel, has faced accusations of corruption and accusations of exhibiting authoritarian tendencies. The nation has witnessed multiple parliamentary elections since 2019, along with widespread protests against a contentious judicial reform that Netanyahu spearheaded after returning to power last year.



