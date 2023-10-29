US house speaker: Clarity on Biden administration's Ukraine strategy

(MENAFN) Mike Johnson, the newly elected House Speaker in the United States, has raised questions regarding the Biden administration's objectives in providing substantial financial support to Ukraine. In an interview with Fox News, Johnson, a Louisiana Republican known for his alignment with former President Trump, emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in the allocation of billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine. While expressing support for assisting Kiev in its conflict with Moscow, Johnson underscored the importance of understanding the ultimate goals and endgame in Ukraine, a clarification he believes the White House has yet to provide.



Furthermore, Johnson indicated that House Republicans are considering the separation of future aid packages for Ukraine and Israel. This proposal comes amidst ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian armed group Hamas. The House Speaker's comments come in the wake of the Biden administration's recent request to Congress for approval of a substantial USD106 billion assistance package. Of this amount, over USD60 billion has been designated for Ukraine, with the remainder allocated for addressing security concerns in Israel, Taiwan, and the volatile situation along the southern United States border.



