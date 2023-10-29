Hungarian premier proud to be committed to Russia

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed his pride in maintaining positive relations with Russia, asserting that his country's approach stands in contrast to the majority of European Union member states. Orban, speaking at an European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, criticized what he characterized as a prevailing "war strategy" adopted by many European Unino nations towards Russia since Moscow's military involvement in Ukraine in February 2022. He emphasized the importance of keeping communication lines open with Russia for the sake of achieving lasting peace.



Orban's comments come in the wake of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing the previous week, a diplomatic move that he defended while in Brussels. He maintained that Hungary, by advocating for peace, is representing the interests of all Europeans. However, this meeting has garnered criticism, particularly from Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, who characterized it as a provocative gesture towards Ukrainians. Estonian Premier Kaja Kallas also indicated her intention to discuss the matter with Orban.



While Budapest did initially condemn Russia's military operation in Ukraine following its launch last year, Orban's government has refrained from participating in the United States-led sanctions campaign against Moscow and has chosen not to provide arms to Kiev. This stance underscores Hungary's distinct approach to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.



