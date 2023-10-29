Missile strikes Egyptian city near Israeli border

(MENAFN) Reports emerge of an unidentified missile striking the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Taba, situated in close proximity to the border with Israel. Local sources indicate that the missile impacted a medical facility early on Friday morning, resulting in damage to the hospital and injuries sustained by at least six individuals. Among the victims, five were treated for minor injuries, while the sixth person is reported to be in stable condition.



In response to the incident, Egyptian security forces have initiated an investigation to ascertain the source of the missile launch. They have also stated their intention to reserve the right to respond appropriately at a later time. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces acknowledge being aware of a security incident on the Egyptian side of the border, though it remains unclear if this event is connected to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.



This incident follows closely on the heels of an earlier occurrence, in which Israel reported a Hamas rocket striking an area near the southern port city of Eilat, located just across the border from Taba. The incident has raised concerns over regional stability and prompted heightened vigilance in the affected areas.



