Pentagon: US hits Syria under ‘self-defense’ claims

(MENAFN) In a move characterized as an act of self-defense, the United States has initiated a series of airstrikes on undisclosed military installations within Syria, according to a statement released by the Pentagon on Thursday. These strikes were reportedly in response to recent assaults on American outposts, attributed to armed groups allegedly affiliated with Iran. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized that the strikes were narrowly targeted to safeguard United States personnel in Iraq and Syria, emphasizing that they were distinct from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants.



The operation, authorized by President Joe Biden, targeted facilities in eastern Syria associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and related entities. Secretary Austin reiterated that the United States does not seek conflict, but remains resolute in its commitment to respond to attacks on United States forces backed by Iranian elements. He further asserted the intention to take any necessary measures to ensure the safety of American personnel.



Currently, the United States maintains a contingent of up to 1,000 troops in Syria, stationed strategically at key oil fields and crossings along the Euphrates River, with support from a Kurdish-led militia. The presence of American forces in Syria has been a subject of contention, with the Syrian government consistently asserting that it violates international law.



This announcement followed closely on the heels of a separate declaration by the United States military, revealing plans to deploy an additional 900 troops to an unspecified location in the Middle East. This deployment aims to enhance the force protection capabilities of United States assets in the region. The Pentagon also confirmed multiple attempted drone and rocket attacks on American bases in both Iraq and Syria, following a series of similar strikes in recent weeks.



