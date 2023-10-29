Pentagon exposes reply to recent assaults on Middle East bases

(MENAFN) In response to a surge in attacks on bases across the Middle East, the United States military has announced plans to deploy 900 soldiers to the region. The objective is to strengthen the military's "force protection capabilities," with a specific focus on bolstering air defense systems. This move comes in the wake of multiple attempted drone and rocket attacks on United States bases in Iraq and Syria, according to statements from the Pentagon.



Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder confirmed that some of the troops have already arrived in the Middle East, while the remainder are set to depart from their bases in the United States in the near future. He emphasized the Department's commitment to supporting Israel's defense needs, particularly in light of recent attacks by the Palestinian armed group, Hamas.



The recent attacks on United States forces have further intensified concerns regarding the safety and security of military personnel in the region. Since October 17, there have been a total of 16 reported incidents targeting United States troops. Officials have attributed these attacks to groups believed to be "supported by the [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] and the Iranian regime."



The 900 troops being deployed will be responsible for operating a range of air defense systems recently stationed in the Middle East. These include the advanced Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery, Patriot missile platforms, and Avenger air defense systems, all of which are crucial components in safeguarding military installations in the region.



MENAFN29102023000045015687ID1107323653