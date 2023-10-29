Previous Chinese prime minister passes away abruptly

(MENAFN) In a somber announcement, China's state media has confirmed the passing of former premier Li Keqiang at the age of 68. The respected retired official, known for his extensive career within the Communist Party, including a decade as the nation's second-highest leader under General Secretary Xi Jinping, succumbed to a sudden heart attack in Shanghai. The event unfolded in the early hours of Friday morning, following a valiant effort to revive him. Li, a seasoned economist and Peking University graduate, held a significant role in shaping China's economic policy and foreign investment strategies during his two-term premiership from 2013 until earlier this year.



Li's political journey saw him ascend the ranks of the Communist Party, ultimately leading to his appointment as vice premier in 2008, followed by a subsequent promotion five years later. Throughout his tenure, he steered diplomatic initiatives, including pivotal visits to both India and Pakistan. His departure as premier in 2023 marked the passing of the torch to his successor, Li Qiang.



During his final official appearance at China’s National People’s Congress earlier this year, Li Keqiang underscored the importance of unity among Chinese communities on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, emphasizing the collective effort required for the nation's rejuvenation.



Additionally, he called for the promotion of peaceful cross-strait relations and the advancement of China's peaceful reunification process, while also cautioning against separatist tendencies and external interference in Taiwan, which Beijing regards as an integral part of the People's Republic.



