ICC Qatar, Crowell & Moring To Explore Latest Trends In International Arbitration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The International Chamber of Commerce Qatar (ICC Qatar) and Crowell & Moring are planning to present an interactive panel discussion on the latest trends in International Arbitration. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 31st from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at Qatar Chamber's headquarters.

Titled 'Trending Topics in International Arbitration', the event will discuss the latest trends in International Arbitration in relation to; emergency procedures and issues of enforceability, current issues in third-party funding and arbitration, confidentiality of arbitration proceedings and the appeals of arbitration awards.

The event will be moderated by Laurence Winston, Partner at Crowell & Moring LLP London, whereas the panelist list comprises Edward Norman, Counsel at Crowell & Moring LLP London, Myriam Eid, Head of the Arbitration & Construction Practice at Al Marri & El Hage Law Offices, Dr. Ghada M. Darwish Karbon, Founder and Managing Partner of Dr. Ghada M. Darwish Karbon Law Firm, and Ahmed Durrani, Managing Associate at Sultan Al Abdulla & Partners Law Firm.

Arbitration stands as the leading dispute resolution procedure for resolving international disputes. As the global economy continues to recover from the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent disruption to international supply chains, and in light of rapidly-evolving geopolitical developments, cross-border disputes are likely to rise significantly, creating a need for specialized arbitration expertise. The panel will discuss highly topical issues that all parties will need to consider at the outset of any dispute and navigate during the proceedings.