ICC Qatar, Crowell & Moring To Explore Latest Trends In International Arbitration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The International Chamber of Commerce Qatar (ICC Qatar) and Crowell & Moring are planning to present an interactive panel discussion on the latest trends in International Arbitration. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 31st from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at Qatar Chamber's headquarters.
Titled 'Trending Topics in International Arbitration', the event will discuss the latest trends in International Arbitration in relation to; emergency procedures and issues of enforceability, current issues in third-party funding and arbitration, confidentiality of arbitration proceedings and the appeals of arbitration awards.
The event will be moderated by Laurence Winston, Partner at Crowell & Moring LLP London, whereas the panelist list comprises Edward Norman, Counsel at Crowell & Moring LLP London, Myriam Eid, Head of the Arbitration & Construction Practice at Al Marri & El Hage Law Offices, Dr. Ghada M. Darwish Karbon, Founder and Managing Partner of Dr. Ghada M. Darwish Karbon Law Firm, and Ahmed Durrani, Managing Associate at Sultan Al Abdulla & Partners Law Firm.
Arbitration stands as the leading dispute resolution procedure for resolving international disputes. As the global economy continues to recover from the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent disruption to international supply chains, and in light of rapidly-evolving geopolitical developments, cross-border disputes are likely to rise significantly, creating a need for specialized arbitration expertise. The panel will discuss highly topical issues that all parties will need to consider at the outset of any dispute and navigate during the proceedings.
MENAFN29102023000063011010ID1107323628
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.